First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on November 30th

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $5,020,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter.

