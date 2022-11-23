First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

