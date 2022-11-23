First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.02 and last traded at $94.10. 73,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 68,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

