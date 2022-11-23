Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Shares Up 0.1%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04. 26,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 116,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Flame Acquisition by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

