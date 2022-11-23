flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Price Target Raised to €10.10

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.30 ($9.49) to €10.10 ($10.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

