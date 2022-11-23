FlatQube Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,946.23 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $2,946.23 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00013815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.29414695 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,779.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

