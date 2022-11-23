FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.64

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 6943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

FLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. On average, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 59.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 625,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 8.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 985,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 74,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $13,060,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

