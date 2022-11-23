Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

