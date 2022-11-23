FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.19 and last traded at $153.90. Approximately 7,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 12,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 61.6% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Featured Articles

