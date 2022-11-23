Floki Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $86.87 million and $3.13 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.42 or 0.08667617 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00471392 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.80 or 0.28922843 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

