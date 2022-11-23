Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. 1,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 620,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -8.44.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

