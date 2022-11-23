Fmr LLC Acquires 3,358,202 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.04% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $3,757,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 741,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,675,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

