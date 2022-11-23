Fmr LLC Buys 221,845 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.64% of T-Mobile US worth $2,764,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

