Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,408,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,238,307 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned 3.08% of Adobe worth $5,274,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

ADBE traded up $5.39 on Wednesday, reaching $336.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,376. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $694.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.87 and its 200 day moving average is $364.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

