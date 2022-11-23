Fmr LLC Has $6.27 Billion Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fmr LLC owned about 2.31% of Coca-Cola worth $6,271,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 101,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.