Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,022,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,478 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,363,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $213.63. 8,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,900. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

