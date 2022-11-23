Fmr LLC Sells 801,572 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,754,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 801,572 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,988,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615,597 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.11.

Shares of INTU traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $398.37. 19,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,847. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

