Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fonix Mobile Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of LON FNX opened at GBX 185 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Fonix Mobile has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.69. The firm has a market cap of £185 million and a P/E ratio of 2,312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.