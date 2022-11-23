Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 199,048 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.42% of monday.com worth $155,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $373.80.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

