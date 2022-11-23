Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 220,246 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,246 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $130,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

