Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,087,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,004,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $150,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCG opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.
In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
