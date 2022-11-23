Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,087,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,004,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $150,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at PG&E

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.