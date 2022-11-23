Franklin Resources Inc. Has $127.82 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $127,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

