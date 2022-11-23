Franklin Resources Inc. Has $134.34 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Genpact worth $134,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 1.3 %

G stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,416 shares of company stock worth $6,023,205. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on G. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

