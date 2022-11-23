Franklin Resources Inc. Has $144.19 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.05% of Entegris worth $144,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris Trading Up 3.3 %

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.