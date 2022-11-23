Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,962 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Autodesk worth $136,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.33.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $310.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.87.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

