Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,385,201 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,331,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,385,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $171,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PPL

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.