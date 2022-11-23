Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00006035 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $11.71 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.13 or 0.08651139 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00470593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.30 or 0.28874796 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

