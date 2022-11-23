Frax Share Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00027295 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and $14.19 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

