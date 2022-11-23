Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Sells £83,000 in Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Neil Crabb sold 100,000 shares of Frontier IP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £83,000 ($98,143.55).

Frontier IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier IP Group stock traded up GBX 3.51 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88.51 ($1.05). 75,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,453. Frontier IP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.25 ($1.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.31. The company has a market capitalization of £48.69 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00.

Frontier IP Group Company Profile

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, identifies and evaluates commercialization of intellectual property generated by academics, universities, and other partners in the United Kingdom. It also provides investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

