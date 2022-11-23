Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Sells £83,000 in Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Neil Crabb sold 100,000 shares of Frontier IP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £83,000 ($98,143.55).
Frontier IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of Frontier IP Group stock traded up GBX 3.51 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88.51 ($1.05). 75,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,453. Frontier IP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.25 ($1.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.31. The company has a market capitalization of £48.69 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00.
Frontier IP Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.