FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 164 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.39. The company has a market capitalization of £408.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,297.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.13) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

