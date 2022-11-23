Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.66 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

