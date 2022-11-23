Future (LON:FUTR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.47) to GBX 2,852 ($33.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.56) to GBX 1,975 ($23.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,995.40 ($35.42).
Future Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,520 ($17.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,275. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.18) and a one year high of GBX 3,940 ($46.59). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.80.
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
