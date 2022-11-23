FY2022 EPS Estimates for Celularity Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Celularity in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for Celularity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Get Celularity alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CELU. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Celularity Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

CELU stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 63.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celularity by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.