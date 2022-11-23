FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Boosted by Analyst

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

