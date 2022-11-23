FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Boosted by Analyst

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.
Featured Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.