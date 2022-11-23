FY2023 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Increased by Analyst

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.