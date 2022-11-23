Gas Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00013084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and $4.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
