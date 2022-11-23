Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $924.70 million and $60.51 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00036907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.16277988 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $57,060,602.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

