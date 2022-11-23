Geegoopuzzle Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00037371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $924.34 million and $57.83 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.15952953 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,204,719.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

