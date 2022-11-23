General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

