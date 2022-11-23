George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

George Weston Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WNGRF remained flat at $115.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

