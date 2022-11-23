Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Position Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,202 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for 1.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 1.16% of Gildan Activewear worth $60,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 72.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.