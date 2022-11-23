Glaukos (GKOS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2022 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2022 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Glaukos is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Glaukos is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $57.00.

10/4/2022 – Glaukos is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,974. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

