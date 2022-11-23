Global Endowment Management LP Acquires Shares of 188,571 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 188,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

NYSE DT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 12,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.34, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

