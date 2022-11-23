Global Endowment Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 58,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

