Global Endowment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.62. 77,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,843. The company has a market capitalization of $355.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.48.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,962,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

