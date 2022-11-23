Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 31,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,642. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

About Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.