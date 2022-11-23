Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Global Water Resources Stock Performance
Shares of GWRS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 31,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,642. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
