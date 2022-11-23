Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Trading Down 2.3%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.62. 25,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 33,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period.

