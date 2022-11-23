Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

