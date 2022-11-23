Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 350,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 932% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.
