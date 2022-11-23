Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,780 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

